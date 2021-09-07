UAE, Egypt accelerating parliamentary cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and House of Representatives Speaker Hanafi Jabali, reviewed the prospects of cementing relations between their countries at the parliamentary level.

This came as the two top parliamentarians met on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, now convening in Vienna, to exchange views over issues of common interest.

Ghobash underscored the long-standing strategic relations between the two nations and underlined the importance of accelerating coordination between the two nations over the latest developments regionally and internationally.