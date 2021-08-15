UrduPoint.com

UAE, Egypt Conclude 'Zayed 3' Military Exercise

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The joint military exercise between the UAE and Egypt, entitled 'Zayed 3', concluded on Saturday, 14th August.

The multi-day exercise, which took place in the UAE with the participation of Emirati and Egyptian Air Forces, involved lectures and practical training aimed at enhancing their abilities and coordination in operating joint air missions, training for air combat strategies and exchange expertise.

It also included joint flights by multi-purpose fighter aircraft, as well as several missions involving attacking enemy targets and defending vital locations.

The exercise highlighted the professionalism of UAE and Egyptian air forces, as well as their high level of coordination, which enhances their excellence in conducting successful joint missions.

The exercise is part of the UAE's efforts to enhance military cooperation between the UAE and Egyptian Armed Forces, enabling them to leverage one another's capabilities, and deal with threats to the region’s security and stability.

Related Topics

Exchange Egypt UAE August

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

1 hour ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

2 hours ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.