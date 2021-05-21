UAE, Egypt launch 'Zayed 3' joint military exercise

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st May 2021 (WAM) - The joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and Egypt titled "Zayed 3", began in the UAE and will continue until 30th June.

The exercise is part of a scheduled military plan to enrich expertise and to increase their combat readiness of the UAE and Egyptian armed forces. It also aims to emphasise the historic and strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and the shared conviction of addressing the current changes jointly to ensure security and stability in the Gulf region and the Arab countries and the welfare of their peoples.

The military cooperation between the UAE and Egypt is built on a long history of military expertise and advanced capabilities. The UAE and Egyptian armed forces enjoy high capabilities and rich capabilities to meet the various challenges to the region's security.

Held amid the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise testifies to the ability of the UAE to achieve recovery and the UAE Armed Forces' achievements in organising major military exercises, in line with the best international practices.