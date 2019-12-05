UAE, Egypt launch first Joint Executive Programme for Environmental Protection

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Environment of Egypt today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to roll out a joint Executive Programme for Environmental Protection 2020-2022, a first-of-its-kind collaborative effort for the two countries.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of Egypt, signed the agreement in Cairo.

The comprehensive MoU covers key areas of cooperation, including environmental information systems, integrated management of cross-border solid waste, environmental impact assessment, oil spill control and contingency plans, marine environment protection, environmental regulations for industrial cities, sustainable development indices, protected areas, and biodiversity.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two ministries plan to launch joint environmental projects in three stages.

Stage one will focus on the sound management of hazardous materials and waste, and marine protection against oil pollution. Stage two will address biodiversity, the management of protected areas, and environmental awareness, while stage three is dedicated to assessing the environmental impact of businesses and driving the transition to the green economy.

Furthermore, the two sides seek to share environmental strategies and policies, as well as liaise with private sector entities in both countries to bring them on board.

Speaking about the new synergy, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "The Executive Programme for Environmental Protection 2020-2022 aims to enhance the existing solid bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt, particularly in the environmental arena. Our two countries realise the crucial importance of the environment in people’s lives and in charting the path to sustainability across all sectors. We share a steadfast commitment to restoring and sustaining our environment for future generations, and are willing to go the extra mile to make it happen."

During his visit to Egypt, the UAE Minister participated in the first-ever annual UAE-Egypt Friendship Celebration, organised by Majid Al Futtaim in Cairo from 4th to 7th December, 2019.