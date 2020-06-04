UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Egypt Re-affirm Diversified Sturdy Relations, Continued Political Coordination

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, continued political coordination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt have re-affirmed the robust relations binding the two countries, especially at the political coordination level.

The declaration was issued following a meeting today, 4 June, of the fourth session of the UAE-Egypt Political Consultations Committee formed by the two countries comprising senior officials from both sides.

The meeting saw an exchange of views over a number of issues and topics of common interest, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international stage, including the global fight against COVID-19.

The two countries underlined the importance of continuing to exchange expertise in the fields of distance education, food security, and healthcare in order to ensure coordination in the face of the global pandemic.

The consultations between the two countries' officials found they are in agreement on several issues and crises besetting the region.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides re-affirmed the importance of maintaining political coordination and unifying efforts in the face of the ongoing regional and international challenges.

The consultations come within the framework of preparing the ministerial meeting of the joint committee as part of the two countries' determination to advance their relations across all fields.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Egypt United Arab Emirates June All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

2 hours ago

Demand for Kid-Sized Face Masks to Long Outpace Su ..

9 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 8124 ar ..

9 minutes ago

Five die, one injures in Musakhel firing

9 minutes ago

Libya's Government of National Accord Does Not Int ..

9 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz draws world attention towards sufferi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.