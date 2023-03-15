UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala Al-Saeed hailed the privileged relations between Egypt and the UAE.

This came as the minister addressed the awards ceremony of the 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award, which kicked off on Tuesday under the aegis of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The current edition will see the launch of the 20th category of the award under the title: “Equal opportunity and women’s empowerment.”