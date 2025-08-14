UAE, Egypt Strengthen Cooperation In Religious Affairs
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:31 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, discussed with Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, Minister of Awqaf in the Arab Republic of Egypt, enhancing cooperation and exchanging programmes and initiatives that contribute to promoting religious awareness and serving communities in both countries.
During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the "Making of the Competent Mufti in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, in Cairo, both parties affirmed the importance of supporting and developing joint work in religious and awqaf fields and promoting the tolerant Islamic values that call for tolerance, coexistence, and peace.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Sabaa Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE Council For FATWA, and a number of officials from both sides.
