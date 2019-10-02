UAE, Egyptian officials discuss modernising government partnership developments

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Dr. Hala Al Saeed, Egyptian Minister of Planning, Follow-Up and Administrative Reform, discussed the latest strategic partnership developments between the UAE and Egypt related to public sector (government) modernisation

They also reviewed their plan of action and ways of strengthening their cooperation and partnership.

The meeting took place during Al Gergawi’s visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as part of regular consultation visits between the two countries to discuss government modernisation strategies that include, government services, government capacity building and government excellence.

Both sides also planned the hosting of the second edition of the 'Egypt Government Excellence Conference' and the 'Egypt Award for Government Services Applications by University Students', which were jointly launched in November 2018.

Al Gergawi said that in the past 16 months, the joint working teams have created strong foundations, allowing for further strategic cooperation, development, and knowledge exchange.

The UAE minister also visited Egypt’s 'New Administrative Capital' and major projects currently underway. He was briefed about the importance of the new city, located in East Cairo near the Suez Canal.

Since its signing 16 months ago, the strategic partnership has advanced forward. Such achievements include the launch the first edition of the conference and the award, as well as the organisation of several workshops for Egyptian government employees.