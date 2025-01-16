Open Menu

UAE, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding ties between the two nations.

The talks, which took place during the Egyptian President’s working visit to the UAE, centred on enhancing collaboration across various sectors, particularly in development, economic, and investment fields.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of these efforts in meeting the aspirations of their countries and peoples for progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, exchanging views on key developments, particularly in the middle East. They welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasised the importance of ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid reaches the enclave.

Both leaders reaffirmed the need for continued efforts to implement the two-state solution, recognising it as the pathway to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace and stability in the region.

His Highness praised Egypt’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people and its pivotal role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The two leaders also welcomed the election of His Excellency Joseph Aoun as President of Lebanon, expressing hope that this development would contribute to restoring stability in Lebanon.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi reiterated their commitment to Syria’s unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They underscored the importance of initiating an inclusive political process involving all sectors of Syrian society.

Both leaders stressed the necessity of fostering peace and stability across the region, and prioritising the wellbeing of its nations and communities.

Related Topics

Election Syria Egypt Gaza UAE Visit Progress Lebanon Middle East All Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Egypt urges immediate implementation of Gaza cease ..

Egypt urges immediate implementation of Gaza ceasefire

19 minutes ago
 Xposure 2025 to feature 349 events celebrating vis ..

Xposure 2025 to feature 349 events celebrating visual arts

19 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts new l ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts new legislations to enhance hydroge ..

19 minutes ago
 German delegation visits 20th SteelFab, hails inno ..

German delegation visits 20th SteelFab, hails innovation in metalworking

19 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with recipients of 2024 ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with recipients of 2024 Arab Great Minds Awards in Ar ..

19 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology unvei ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology unveils used tyre recycling project

20 minutes ago
Innovations, sustainable fuels propel logistics se ..

Innovations, sustainable fuels propel logistics sector's emission reduction path

35 minutes ago
 Khalifa University, Sungrow Middle East sign MoU t ..

Khalifa University, Sungrow Middle East sign MoU to tackle climate change

50 minutes ago

Digital Transformation plays pivotal role in UAE’s progression

50 minutes ago
 Green Hydrogen Summit kicks off at Abu Dhabi Susta ..

Green Hydrogen Summit kicks off at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

1 hour ago
 CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retr ..

CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved

1 hour ago
 PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaul ..

PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East