UAE, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding ties between the two nations.
The talks, which took place during the Egyptian President’s working visit to the UAE, centred on enhancing collaboration across various sectors, particularly in development, economic, and investment fields.
Both leaders emphasised the importance of these efforts in meeting the aspirations of their countries and peoples for progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, exchanging views on key developments, particularly in the middle East. They welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasised the importance of ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid reaches the enclave.
Both leaders reaffirmed the need for continued efforts to implement the two-state solution, recognising it as the pathway to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace and stability in the region.
His Highness praised Egypt’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people and its pivotal role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
The two leaders also welcomed the election of His Excellency Joseph Aoun as President of Lebanon, expressing hope that this development would contribute to restoring stability in Lebanon.
Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi reiterated their commitment to Syria’s unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They underscored the importance of initiating an inclusive political process involving all sectors of Syrian society.
Both leaders stressed the necessity of fostering peace and stability across the region, and prioritising the wellbeing of its nations and communities.
