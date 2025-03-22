UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today in Cairo with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt to discuss the fraternal relations between their two countries and ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors.

The talks focused on developmental, economic, and investment fields to serve shared interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening the close ties between the UAE and Egypt while advancing cooperation across all fields.

His Excellency President El-Sisi later hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by members of His Highness’ delegation, including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt. From the Egyptian side, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, along with a number of ministers and senior officials were present.

At the conclusion of his fraternal visit to Egypt, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed from Cairo International Airport, where he was bid farewell by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and a number of senior officials