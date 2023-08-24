Open Menu

UAE Elected To International Table Tennis Federation's Sustainability Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 01:00 AM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) Engineer Majd Al Balushi, a member of the UAE Table Tennis Association's (UAETTA) board of Directors, has been elected to the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) Sustainability Commission.

Al Balushi's triumph was endorsed today at the ITTF's General Assembly meetings in Thailand today, in the presence of Hassan Al Zarouni, the UAETTA Secretary General.

"Thanks to the support of our wise leadership, Emirati women enjoy the trust of international sports organisations, specially with the existence of Emirati talents that have strengthened executive work and contributed to enhancing the country's track record of achievements,” she added.

