UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 11:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The UAE were eliminated from the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, ‘Khaleeji Zain 26’, tonight following a 1-1 draw against Oman in their final Group A match at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium here.

The UAE, needing a two-goal victory to advance, finished with only two points.

Oman, who secured their place in the semifinals with five points, edged out Kuwait on fair play criteria to top the group. They will face the second-placed team from Group B.

In the other Group A match, Kuwait advanced to the next round after a 1-1 draw with Qatar at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Kuwait, with five points, finished as runners-up and will face the Group B winners.

Qatar, with two points, was eliminated as well from the tournament with two points.

