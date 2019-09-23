UAE embassies, consulates witness significant turnout of voters for FNC election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UAE's diplomatic missions around the world are witnessing a significant turnout of voters for the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019. This reflects the awareness of Emirati community on the importance of electoral participation to achieve citizens' empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The UAE's diplomatic missions around the world are witnessing a significant turnout of voters for the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019. This reflects the awareness of Emirati community on the importance of electoral participation to achieve citizens' empowerment.

The voting process abroad will end at 18:00 local time in the cities where polling stations are located. Once the polling stations are closed, the lists of voters and ballot papers will be sent to the National Elections Committee, NEC, which will announce the results on 5th October.

On Sunday, the voting process abroad began in 118 centres around the world from 10:00 to 18:00.

The NEC stressed that voting abroad can only be done manually through the use of ballot papers. Voters have the right to vote for only one candidate, while affirming that voting by proxy is prohibited.

The committee also pointed out that voters outside the country must show an Emirates ID or a copy of it, as well as an Emirati passport or any other official identification document.