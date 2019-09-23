UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Embassies, Consulates Witness Significant Turnout Of Voters For FNC Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE embassies, consulates witness significant turnout of voters for FNC election

The UAE's diplomatic missions around the world are witnessing a significant turnout of voters for the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019. This reflects the awareness of Emirati community on the importance of electoral participation to achieve citizens' empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The UAE's diplomatic missions around the world are witnessing a significant turnout of voters for the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019. This reflects the awareness of Emirati community on the importance of electoral participation to achieve citizens' empowerment.

The voting process abroad will end at 18:00 local time in the cities where polling stations are located. Once the polling stations are closed, the lists of voters and ballot papers will be sent to the National Elections Committee, NEC, which will announce the results on 5th October.

On Sunday, the voting process abroad began in 118 centres around the world from 10:00 to 18:00.

The NEC stressed that voting abroad can only be done manually through the use of ballot papers. Voters have the right to vote for only one candidate, while affirming that voting by proxy is prohibited.

The committee also pointed out that voters outside the country must show an Emirates ID or a copy of it, as well as an Emirati passport or any other official identification document.

Related Topics

Election World Vote UAE October Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Global opportunities for Pakistani students

4 minutes ago

Empower highlights importance of district cooling ..

10 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Says US Eager to Use Saudi Aramco A ..

9 minutes ago

David Miller equals Shoaib Malik's T20Is record fo ..

6 minutes ago

Bogdanov, Saudi Ambassador Discussed Preparation f ..

6 minutes ago

China steel futures close higher

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.