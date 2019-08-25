UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Embassy Celebrates Year Of Tolerance In Czech Republic

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The UAE Embassy in the Czech Republic held a Year of Tolerance event in the city of Karlovy Vary, which witnessed the participation of the city’s municipality.

During the event, the UAE Ambassador to Prague Abdullah Al Maeeny said that the UAE adopts a tolerance-based approach to achieve coexistence between different faiths and cultures.

This approach was instilled into UAE society by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added.

Al Maeeny noted that the UAE approach encompasses values of moderation and openness to all cultures, as well as dialogue and rejection of hatred.

Andrea Wewer Werklova, Mayor of Karlovy Vary, praised the event's proceeds which attracted many visitors.

