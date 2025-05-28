Open Menu

UAE Embassy Condemns Car-ramming Attack In Liverpool

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 12:45 AM

UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates Embassy in London has condemned the criminal car-ramming attack that took place in Liverpool, which resulted in injuries to a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Embassy affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Embassy expressed its solidarity with the United Kingdom and its people over this criminal, deplorable attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

