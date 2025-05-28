UAE Embassy Condemns Car-ramming Attack In Liverpool
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates Embassy in London has condemned the criminal car-ramming attack that took place in Liverpool, which resulted in injuries to a number of innocent people.
In a statement, the Embassy affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Embassy expressed its solidarity with the United Kingdom and its people over this criminal, deplorable attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement
Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims ..
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Summit 2025
NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting f ..
SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive
ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibit ..
Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool34 seconds ago
-
Ruwad records 54.3% growth in entrepreneurial project16 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony46 minutes ago
-
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement46 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at Arab Media Summit1 hour ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance region’s message to wor ..1 hour ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed: Arab Media Summit a true embodiment of Dubai's vision for more influential, inno ..1 hour ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Summit 20251 hour ago
-
ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 20251 hour ago
-
Enercap launches UAE-made advanced batteries, eyes European markets2 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of Arab Media Summit in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Media competitiveness tied to tech adoption: Abdulla Al Hamed2 hours ago