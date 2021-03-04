UAE Embassy in Amman launches Phase II of winter campaign

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Amman has launched Phase II of its winter campaign in Jordan presented by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), distributing some 1,100 heaters and 1,300 blankets to local beneficiaries.

Since its launch last month, the campaign has helped 3,100 families and orphans in need in Jordan, as well as hundreds of refugees in camps, under the management of Khalid Ali Al Nuaimi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman.

On the occasion, Al Nuaimi highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan and thanked the Jordanian Government for cooperating with the embassy in making the winter campaign a success.

He also commended the coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and relevant charity and humanitarian organisations in Jordan, affirming that the campaign aims to assist people affected by winter and cold weather at the directives of the UAE leadership and under the framework of the relief support provided by the ERC on an annual basis.