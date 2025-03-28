UAE Embassy In Argentina Organises Iftar Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) As part of the Iftar Initiative, and in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE Embassy in the Argentine Republic organised a project to provide iftar meals and distribute food packages to several provinces in the Argentine Republic and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, which was attended by members of the Arab and Muslim diaspora.
This humanitarian initiative was held to strengthen the values of solidarity and fraternity during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
