UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion on gender equality, women’s empowerment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Beijing and the United Nations (UN) mission in China hosted a discussion on gender equality and women’s empowerment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The session was inaugurated by Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, and was attended by Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, and representatives of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Women’s Union in China, Alibaba Foundation, and the Chinese Women’s University.

During the session, Al Dhaheri said the role of Emirati women is not only limited to the public and private sectors. They are also involved in science and account for 34 percent of the team of the Emirates Mars Mission and 70 percent of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

Chatterjee highlighted the international community’s need to intensify efforts and undertake immediate measures to integrate women and girls as influential leaders in the development process.

The session included discussions on women’s empowerment in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in the UAE.