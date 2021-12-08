UrduPoint.com

UAE Embassy In Beijing Participates In Discussion On Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion on gender equality, women’s empowerment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Beijing and the United Nations (UN) mission in China hosted a discussion on gender equality and women’s empowerment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The session was inaugurated by Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, and was attended by Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, and representatives of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Women’s Union in China, Alibaba Foundation, and the Chinese Women’s University.

During the session, Al Dhaheri said the role of Emirati women is not only limited to the public and private sectors. They are also involved in science and account for 34 percent of the team of the Emirates Mars Mission and 70 percent of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

Chatterjee highlighted the international community’s need to intensify efforts and undertake immediate measures to integrate women and girls as influential leaders in the development process.

The session included discussions on women’s empowerment in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in the UAE.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations China UAE Beijing Women Undp

Recent Stories

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

54 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

1 hour ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.