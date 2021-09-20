UrduPoint.com

UAE Embassy In Beirut Holds Seminar On Human Fraternity Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE Embassy in Beirut holds seminar on Human Fraternity Document

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Beirut has held a virtual seminar entitled, "The Importance of the Human Fraternity Document to Research and Academic Work."

The seminar was attended by Prof. Roula Talhouk, Director of the Islamic Christian Research and Documentation Centre (CEDIFR), at the Saint Joseph University of Beirut; and Dr. Bilal Orfali, Sheikh Zayed Professor for Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut.

During the event, they discussed the importance of the document, as well as its role in promoting openness and tolerance resulting from the UAE’s related efforts.

In its statement, the embassy stressed that the UAE is keen to promote the principles of the document through education, as well as to launch many ambitious initiatives in this area, noting its approach consists of spreading the values of tolerance and international peace.

Talhouk discussed several planned initiatives and projects that aim to promote the values and principles of the document and integrate them into all school and university curricula.

Orfali explained the role of the Sheikh Zayed Chair in promoting the document, noting that the efforts of Arab and Muslim scholars are crucial as educational systems generate and spread ideas.

Related Topics

Education UAE Beirut Muslim Christian Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in No ..

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in North Waziristan

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Inn ..

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Innovator Award

15 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discu ..

OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

1 hour ago
 China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.