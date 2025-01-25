UAE Embassy In Beirut Resumes Diplomatic Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) In line with efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lebanon, the UAE Embassy in Beirut has officially resumed diplomatic activities.
Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlined that the reopening of the embassy represents an important step in advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, demonstrating the UAE's commitment to supporting the stability and development of Lebanon.
Furthermore, Al Shamsi underscored that the reopening of the embassy reflects the close fraternal ties between the two nations, and enhances opportunities for collaboration across various sectors areas, to achieve development and prosperity for both countries and peoples.
Recent Stories
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities5 minutes ago
-
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation Program20 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse20 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map20 minutes ago
-
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Information Sciences21 minutes ago
-
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia36 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Mexican Senate President2 hours ago
-
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes2 hours ago
-
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth2 hours ago
-
UAE-Kuwait Week to launch in Dubai on February 32 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens in January2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties3 hours ago