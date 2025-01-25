Open Menu

UAE Embassy In Beirut Resumes Diplomatic Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) In line with efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lebanon, the UAE Embassy in Beirut has officially resumed diplomatic activities.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlined that the reopening of the embassy represents an important step in advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, demonstrating the UAE's commitment to supporting the stability and development of Lebanon.

Furthermore, Al Shamsi underscored that the reopening of the embassy reflects the close fraternal ties between the two nations, and enhances opportunities for collaboration across various sectors areas, to achieve development and prosperity for both countries and peoples.

