UAE Embassy In Beirut To Reopen: UAE President Congratulates Joseph Aoun On His Election As Lebanon’s President
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Joseph Aoun, congratulating him on his election as President of Lebanon.
His Highness extended his best wishes for success in leading Lebanon and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for development and stability.
His Highness expressed his hope to work together for the mutual benefit and prosperity of both nations and their peoples, thereby enhancing regional security and stability.
He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting all efforts that ensure Lebanon's security and stability and realise the aspirations of its people.
During the call, both sides agreed to take the necessary steps to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut.
For his part, the Lebanese President expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his congratulations and warm sentiments towards Lebanon and its people.
He affirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in the coming phase and commended the UAE's support for Lebanon at all levels.
The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation and exchanged views on issues of common interest.
