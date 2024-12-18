- Home
UAE Embassy In Belgrade Hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, And Smart Cities’ Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:15 PM
BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The UAE Embassy in the Republic of Serbia organised a forum entitled ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cities’, in cooperation with the Youth Center and Cultural Center of Belgrade.
The Forum highlighted the ambitious initiatives of the UAE, and its vision for a more prosperous, sustainable, and brighter future. It also underlined the country’s key achievements and projects which have strengthened its international position in this field.
During the Forum, His Excellency Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, delivered a speech affirming the UAE’s commitment to achieving sustainability goals aligned with the highest international standards. His Excellency also highlighted the UAE’s significant accomplishments in enhancing innovation and investments in renewable energy and sustainable development projects.
The UAE embassy conducted a presentation on the UAE’s renewable energy projects in Serbia, as well as the leading smart cities in the UAE which are regarded as global models for achieving the balance between development, technology, and sustainability.
Dr. Nataša Stanojević, Advisor at the Institute for International politics and Economics in Serbia, also participated in the Forum by presenting the UAE’s economic innovation and sustainable urban development, shedding light on the country’s continuous efforts in this field.
The Forum was attended by ambassadors, university students, members of the Serbian community, and distinguished experts in the environmental and sustainable development fields.
