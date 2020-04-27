UAE Embassy in Bogota donates food to people affected by COVID-19 in Colombia

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Diplomats and local staff at the UAE Embassy in the Colombian capital of Bogota have donated food parcels containing nearly 15,000 meals to some 2,000 Colombian citizens.

Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, oversaw the initiative, named, 'The UAE is With You', which encouraged embassy employees to donate a portion of their salary to citizens residing in Colombian regions in need affected by COVID-19.

Al Owais pointed out that the initiative aims to strengthen cooperation and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries to overcome the current global crisis, noting that it underscores the generosity of the Emirati people, who have not hesitated to support others without discrimination based on colour, race, or religion.

The initiative was launched as part of a series of humanitarian initiatives by the UAE leadership to provide aid to many countries around the world, he added.

Maria Juliana Ruiz, Colombia’s First Lady, thanked the UAE Government and people for their generous aid.