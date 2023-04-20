UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, held a joint Ramadan iftar with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the capital, Brasilia.

At the iftar, which aligns with the UAE’s commitment to the values of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples, Al Suwaidi delivered a speech in which he stressed the development of the UAE and its relations to other cultures based on respect, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and the UAE’s efforts to promote peace, and the principles and values derived from the vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In his speech, Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's honoring of Zayed Humanitarian Day on 10th April, emphasising that it is a celebration of interconnected human heritage stemming from the social values on which the people of the UAE were raised.

He underlined that the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, who live together in peace and respectful harmony, embodying the spirit of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ for world peace and coexistence, and consolidating common values of tolerance and understanding.

For his part, Badr Al-Halibi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Brazil, delivered a speech in which he emphasised the values of tolerance and coexistence, which are an aspect of the national identity of Bahrain, which embraces multiculturalism.

Al-Halibi added that his country has launched the "Declaration Document of the Kingdom of Bahrain", an international document on the concept of human coexistence, which resulted in the establishment of the “King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence”.

Sidney Romero, Director of the middle East Department at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech in which he stressed the values of tolerance and coexistence in both the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also praised the historic visit of President Lula da Silva to the UAE a few days ago, which strengthened the existing strategic partnership between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior governmental, parliamentary, judicial, military and businessmen figures, from the diplomatic corps accredited to Brasília, and representatives of Brazilian civil society.