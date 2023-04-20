UrduPoint.com

UAE Embassy In Brasilia Holds Ramadan Iftar To Celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, held a joint Ramadan iftar with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the capital, Brasilia.

At the iftar, which aligns with the UAE’s commitment to the values of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples, Al Suwaidi delivered a speech in which he stressed the development of the UAE and its relations to other cultures based on respect, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and the UAE’s efforts to promote peace, and the principles and values derived from the vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In his speech, Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's honoring of Zayed Humanitarian Day on 10th April, emphasising that it is a celebration of interconnected human heritage stemming from the social values on which the people of the UAE were raised.

He underlined that the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, who live together in peace and respectful harmony, embodying the spirit of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ for world peace and coexistence, and consolidating common values of tolerance and understanding.

For his part, Badr Al-Halibi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Brazil, delivered a speech in which he emphasised the values of tolerance and coexistence, which are an aspect of the national identity of Bahrain, which embraces multiculturalism.

Al-Halibi added that his country has launched the "Declaration Document of the Kingdom of Bahrain", an international document on the concept of human coexistence, which resulted in the establishment of the “King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence”.

Sidney Romero, Director of the middle East Department at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech in which he stressed the values of tolerance and coexistence in both the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also praised the historic visit of President Lula da Silva to the UAE a few days ago, which strengthened the existing strategic partnership between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior governmental, parliamentary, judicial, military and businessmen figures, from the diplomatic corps accredited to Brasília, and representatives of Brazilian civil society.

Related Topics

World Civil Society UAE Visit Brasilia Bahrain Brazil United Arab Emirates Middle East April From Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

52 minutes ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

53 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

3 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.