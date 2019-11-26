UAE Embassy in Colombia organises Forum for Tolerance and Coexistence

(@imziishan)

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Bogotá has organised the "Forum for Tolerance, Peaceful Coexistence and Dialogue between Religions and Cultures", held as part of the Year of Tolerance, in collaboration with the Vatican Embassy and the Agostiana Catholic University.

Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, said that the concept of tolerance in the UAE was a key pillar of Sheikh Zayed’s approach and at the heart of his philosophy on life and governance that was adopted by the wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stated that the UAE declared 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, affirming the UAE’s vision since its founding to serve as a bridge of communication and coexistence.

Moreover, he pointed out that the UAE hosts more than 200 nationalities who enjoy a decent and dignified lifestyle, and UAE law guarantees justice, respect and equality for all and punishes hate speech and discrimination, both of which lead to division.

He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts in establishing the values of tolerance, freedom of religious practice, and the fight against discrimination, noting the creation of a special Ministry of Tolerance, the establishment of the International Institute for Tolerance, the promulgation of the Anti-Discrimination and Hate Act, and the establishment of centers against extremism and terrorism, which the UAE launched to enshrine tolerance locally, regionally, and globally.

A number of ambassadors accredited to Colombia, delegations from the national government and local universities, and more than 300 students and university professors participated in the forum.

During the ceremony, a copy of the Tolerance and Human Brotherhood document was signed, similar to the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together that was signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, during his historic visit to the UAE in his meeting with Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.