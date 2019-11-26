UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Embassy In Colombia Organises Forum For Tolerance And Coexistence

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE Embassy in Colombia organises Forum for Tolerance and Coexistence

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Bogotá has organised the "Forum for Tolerance, Peaceful Coexistence and Dialogue between Religions and Cultures", held as part of the Year of Tolerance, in collaboration with the Vatican Embassy and the Agostiana Catholic University.

Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, said that the concept of tolerance in the UAE was a key pillar of Sheikh Zayed’s approach and at the heart of his philosophy on life and governance that was adopted by the wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stated that the UAE declared 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, affirming the UAE’s vision since its founding to serve as a bridge of communication and coexistence.

Moreover, he pointed out that the UAE hosts more than 200 nationalities who enjoy a decent and dignified lifestyle, and UAE law guarantees justice, respect and equality for all and punishes hate speech and discrimination, both of which lead to division.

He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts in establishing the values of tolerance, freedom of religious practice, and the fight against discrimination, noting the creation of a special Ministry of Tolerance, the establishment of the International Institute for Tolerance, the promulgation of the Anti-Discrimination and Hate Act, and the establishment of centers against extremism and terrorism, which the UAE launched to enshrine tolerance locally, regionally, and globally.

A number of ambassadors accredited to Colombia, delegations from the national government and local universities, and more than 300 students and university professors participated in the forum.

During the ceremony, a copy of the Tolerance and Human Brotherhood document was signed, similar to the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together that was signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, during his historic visit to the UAE in his meeting with Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

Related Topics

World UAE Visit Rashid Lead Colombia 2019 Church All From Government

Recent Stories

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till De ..

4 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

19 minutes ago

Awareness against pneumonia stressed

1 minute ago

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter colli ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns high treason c ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) down by 417 points, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.