UAE Embassy In Copenhagen Concludes Year Of Tolerance Activities

Thu 21st November 2019

UAE Embassy in Copenhagen concludes Year of Tolerance activities

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Copenhagen concluded various activities organised on the occasion of the Year of Tolerance, including an open day at the embassy, in the presence of Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Denmark.

Al Mazrouei welcomed Danish citizens and tourists who visited a tent that was set up for the occasion, stating, "The concept of tolerance in the UAE is an approach instilled and entrenched by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers of the state."

Al Mazrouei noted that the UAE declared 2019 as the Year of Tolerance to crown its achievements since its founding as a bridge of communication and coexistence, pointing out that the UAE embraces over 200 nationalities enjoying decent lives and respect.

Al Mazrouei also explained the UAE's efforts to consolidate the values of tolerance, ensure freedom of religious practice, and combat discrimination while highlighting the importance of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE and his meeting with Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, as well as their signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

The open day witnessed cultural events that introduced the UAE’s customs and traditions.

