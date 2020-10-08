UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy In Jakarta Organises Dialogue On Economic, Investment Cooperation With Indonesia

Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The UAE Embassy in Jakarta organised a high-level virtual dialogue, titled, "The Opportunities and Challenges of Economic and Investment Cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, In Light of the Outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic," in cooperation with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce.

The event witnessed the participation of several senior economic officials and over 140 people from both countries.

In his opening speech, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, praised the developing bilateral ties between the two countries due to the strong ties between their leaderships.

The private sectors of both countries should benefit from available investment opportunities and play a greater role in strengthening their overall economic partnership, he added, noting that the coronavirus pandemic led to numerous cooperation opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, coronavirus vaccines, laser scanning equipment and digital learning.

He also pointed out that the UAE offers an attractive and safe investment environment and is a trade and economic centre in the middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia.

The participants of the virtual dialogue highlighted the importance of enhancing communication between the private sectors of the two countries and capitalising on a safe travel passage agreement, which they established to facilitate travel for business, economic, diplomatic and official purposes.

During the meeting, both sides suggested holding periodic meetings and forming a joint business council and specialist task forces in various sectors to identify and address relevant challenges.

They also agreed that their governments should consider signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement or free trade agreement to reinforce economic and commercial relations.

