UAE Embassy In Japan Organises Ramadan Iftar Initiative In Fukuoka
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The UAE Embassy in Japan, with support from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), organised an Iftar initiative at Fukuoka Mosque, Al Noor Islamic Centre, in Fukuoka Prefecture.
As part of the initiative, Emirati dates were distributed to those fasting.
The initiative, a collaboration between the embassy and the ERC, will continue throughout Ramadan, welcoming members of the Muslim community, including Japanese Muslims.
