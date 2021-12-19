UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospitality sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Khartoum has organised a virtual training course for women in the tourism and hospitality sectors, in cooperation with the Emirates academy of Hospitality Management.

The training course, held at Al Salam Hotel in Khartoum, was attended by a number of women and comprised of two sessions.

In his remarks on the event, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said that the initiatives aim to build human and institutional capacities in addition to contributing to the exchange of knowledge between the two countries.

He also indicated that the UAE is working to support and empower women in several societies and countries through a series of initiatives and programmes.

Participants praised the valuable information provided at the training course, and the UAE Embassy's cultural and social initiatives to support women and girls in Sudan.

At the end of the event, Al Junaibi presented official certificates provided by the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management to the participants.