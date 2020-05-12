UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy In Lebanon Launches Third Phase Of Iftar Saem Programme

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Iftar Saem Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The UAE embassy in Beirut has launched the 3rd phase of the Iftar Saem Programme in Lebanon, from which around 1,000 beneficiaries will benefit.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Lebanese Akkar Charity, seeks to deploy 10,000 meals in most deprived areas in Akkar Governorate.

The humanitarian programme started in the beginning of Ramadan over three phases to provide 50,000 Iftar meals over 30 days in Beirut, Tripoli, and Akkar under the supervision of the embassy in collaboration with a number of Lebanese charities.

