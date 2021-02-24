UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Embassy In Moscow Celebrates 'Defender Of The Fatherland Day'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE Embassy in Moscow celebrates 'Defender of the Fatherland Day'

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Moscow participated in the celebrations of the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" of Russia, which is observed on 23rd February.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and members of the embassy visited the Patriot Park (a theme park in Kubinka, Russia that is themed around equipment of the Russian military), where they looked at land, sea and air military machinery and equipment used in past wars.

The UAE Embassy congratulated the Russian leadership, government and people on the occasion.

Defender of the Fatherland Day was initially observed to mark the date of the creation of the Red (Soviet) Army in 1918 and first celebrated in 1919. The holiday was originally known as Red Army Day, and then Soviet Army and Navy Day. In 2002, it was given its current name and declared a state holiday by President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia UAE Vladimir Putin February Government

Recent Stories

N. Korean defector undetected for hours after swim ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 du ..

48 minutes ago

PM Imran meets Sri Lankan President

59 minutes ago

Realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme annou ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.