UAE Embassy in Moscow celebrates 'Defender of the Fatherland Day'

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Moscow participated in the celebrations of the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" of Russia, which is observed on 23rd February.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and members of the embassy visited the Patriot Park (a theme park in Kubinka, Russia that is themed around equipment of the Russian military), where they looked at land, sea and air military machinery and equipment used in past wars.

The UAE Embassy congratulated the Russian leadership, government and people on the occasion.

Defender of the Fatherland Day was initially observed to mark the date of the creation of the Red (Soviet) Army in 1918 and first celebrated in 1919. The holiday was originally known as Red Army Day, and then Soviet Army and Navy Day. In 2002, it was given its current name and declared a state holiday by President Vladimir Putin.