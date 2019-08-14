UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy In New Zealand Organises Eid Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibition

AUCKLAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) The UAE Embassy in New Zealand organised the 'Emirati Culture and Heritage Council and Exhibition', to highlight the UAE’s cultural traditions and celebration of Eid Al Adha.

The exhibition was attended by members of local Arab and Muslim communities and is part of the embassy’s participation in an Eid Al Adha event organised by the Muslim community in Auckland, in coordination with the New Zealand government and the Auckland municipality.

Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zareem, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, received local parliamentarians and officials, led by Micheal Wood, Member of Parliament and Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Minorities Affairs, as well as local people, members of the Muslim community, and students.

Al Suwaidi praised the organisation of the event, noting that it reflected the coexistence and tolerance of New Zealand and the Islamic world, and stressed the importance of promoting the values of love, tolerance and human fraternity.

He added that organising the Eid Al Adha event is part of the UAE’s annual diplomatic mission to promote Emirati culture while pointing out that the embassy is supervising the implementation of many humanitarian, charity and social activities.

Wood and the other participants at the event praised the embassy’s cultural initiative and stressed the importance of such social and cultural events to promoting coexistence and tolerance.

