(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) NICOSIA, 15th December 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Embassy in Nicosia, in cooperation with the House of Representatives of Cyprus, organised a virtual session on "Efforts of the UAE and Cyprus to Support Women and Youth in Developing Countries" as part of its cultural initiatives for this year.

Shaikha Al Shehhi, Deputy Head of Mission, moderated the session.

Sultan Ahmed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus, touched upon the UAE’s efforts to empower women, noting that it ranked 18th globally and first in the Arab world and middle East in the United Nations Development Programme’s 2020 Gender Equality Index. In doing so, the UAE achieved its national target of reaching the top 25 countries in the world in this index.

He also addressed key legislation and policies issued by the UAE in this regard. The latter includes the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the percentage of women's representation in the Federal National Council to 50% and overall women’s participation in the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and boards of directors of UAE companies.

This came due to the support of the country’s leadership and at the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation."

Ambassador Al Suwaidi commended Her Highness for receiving an award for the most influential figure in the field of women's rights in 2021 by the Arab Council for Social Responsibility. He noted that this award is a source of pride and honor and reflects the role of Her Highness in serving women's issues.

For her part, Annita Demetriou, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, highlighted the contributions of women to society and the need for their equal participation in order to strengthen democracy. She discussed gender balance, the advancement of women in various fields, and the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Cyprus in this vital field.