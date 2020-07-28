UAE Embassy in Rome hosts launch of ‘Child Jesus Charitable Society in Cairo’

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The UAE Embassy in Rome hosted the launch of the "Child Jesus Charitable Society in Cairo," which was attended by the society’s founding members and many business leaders and medical, charitable and humanitarian personalities.

Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary to the Pope and Member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, thanked the UAE for supporting charitable works around the world and promoting the values of fraternity and solidarity, which brought together Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi, during the former’s first historic visit to the Arab region.

The launch also had a presentation on the society’s objectives, which include reinforcing solidarity and cooperation between nations, providing social and medical aid, especially to pregnant women and poor children, and supporting medical research.

During the event, the society revealed its first two projects, the ''Oasis Mercy House'' and the "Baby Jesus Pediatric Hospital". The first is located in Cairo and receives orphans and minors to protect them from all forms of physical or psychological violence, neglect, abuse or exploitation while the second project is a medical establishment also located in Cairo which will receive assistance from the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital of Rome.

In his opening speech, Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, stated that the two projects were inspired by the values of the Human Fraternity Document signed by Pope Francis and Dr. el-Tayeb, noting that they will serve anyone without discrimination and will become the foundation of many services project, which will serve Egypt and the entire middle East.

The event also witnessed the launch of the society’s website in seven languages and its logo, which is inspired by the famous "Mercy" statue by Michelangelo.