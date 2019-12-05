UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy In Rwanda Distributes Wheelchairs To People Of Determination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAE Embassy in Rwanda distributes wheelchairs to people of determination

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Rwanda distributed wheelchairs to people of determination in Nyarugenge District, Kigali, under the supervision of Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda.

Al Qahtani said that the initiative aims to deepen tolerance among local communities under the framework of the Year of Tolerance and in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation's founding father, in a continuation of the values upheld by the current UAE leadership led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also noted the many initiatives launched by the UAE to celebrate the Year of Tolerance, which began with the historic visit to Abu Dhabi of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, who signed the Document on Human Fraternity with Dr.

Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Mosque, and included the UAE’s hosting of the Special Olympics.

He added that the UAE has changed the term "people with disabilities," to "people of determination" in recognition of their role in the community.

Ignatienne Nyirarukundo, Minister of State for Social Affairs in Rwanda, thanked the UAE for launching the humanitarian initiative, noting its significant efforts to provide assistance and respond to the humanitarian needs of the Rwandan people.

