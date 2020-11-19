UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy In Seoul Holds Webinar Marking 40th Anniversary Of UAE-Korean Relations

Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE Embassy in Seoul holds webinar marking 40th anniversary of UAE-Korean relations

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The UAE Embassy in Seoul, in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Abu Dhabi, held a webinar with the participation of a number of specialists in politics, energy, and academics, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Seoul, said that the two countries are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and that "these relations have witnessed great progress, especially in recent years, as they were characterised by unlimited support from the leadership of both countries."

During the webinar, the two sides highlighted four decades of UAE-Korea ties. They also discussed future cooperation and strategic and developmental visions in the context of ‘2020: Towards the Next 50.’​

More Stories From Middle East

