UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’s empowerment

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Seoul, in cooperation with the Korean National Council of Women, organised a virtual session on the UAE's efforts to support women and female youth in developing countries.

Abdulla Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, showcased the UAE's local and global efforts to empower women, stressing the importance of cooperation and exchanging experiences between the UAE and South Korea in the field of women's empowerment to meet their aspirations as partners in the drive to achieve sustainable development.

For her part, Huh Myung, President of the Korean National Council of Women, and Ha Young-ae, Vice President of the Council, discussed ways to empower women in South Korea.

The session was attended by a number of senior officials, a group of businesswomen, and a number of university students, and included a Q&A and an exchange of views on topics related to women’s empowerment.