UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) The UAE Embassy in Tokyo has organised a joint cultural celebration in the Harajuku district with the embassies of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Japan.

The celebration event included a display of traditional costumes, handicrafts and Arabic music, which was performed by the Emirates Music Ensemble of the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

Shihab Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan, said, “This celebration comes on the occasion of the golden jubilee of establishing relations and the culmination of a friendship that officially began in 1972.

"

Al Fahim stressed the depth of friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Japan over the past five decades, due to the support of the wise leadership in both countries and their keenness to strengthen strategic partnerships in all fields.

He added, “The relations between the two countries, especially economic, are witnessing continuous prosperity, as there is growth in cultural, scientific, space cooperation and other vital sectors.”