Open Menu

UAE Embassy In Türkiye Participates In 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 07:45 PM

UAE Embassy in Türkiye participates in 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) The UAE Embassy in Ankara, in collaboration with the Consulate General in Istanbul, participated in the 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation Summit, which took place at the Expo for Health Care and Health Tourism in Istanbul.

The event was organised by the Turkish-Arab Countries business Association (TÜRAP), with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade.

Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony, emphasising the depth of relations between the two countries, which are commemorating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year with the two sides keen to explore new opportunities for collaboration and cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

He stressed the growth prospects for the medical tourism sector in the UAE, highlighting that the country has become a key destination for this field, with exceptional facilities, a specialised workforce, and dedicated efforts towards further advancement. Moreover, he highlighted the opportunities available and facilities provided by the UAE to investors in this regard.

The UAE Embassy in Ankara participated with an exclusive pavilion, where informational materials about medical tourism in the UAE and the UAE's investment opportunities in this sector were available.

Related Topics

Business UAE Ankara Istanbul Event

Recent Stories

ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Paki ..

ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches Marina Awards to recog ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches Marina Awards to recognise excellence across MENAT r ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

19 minutes ago
 DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

26 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

23 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

22 minutes ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

23 minutes ago
 Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

23 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

36 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

27 minutes ago
 LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East