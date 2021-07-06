UAE Embassy in Vienna organises discussion with Campus of Religions members

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Vienna has organised a discussion session with members of the Campus of the Religions in Vienna, Austria, to exchange views on the values of tolerance, interfaith dialogue and equality between different religious communities.

During the session, Ibrahim Salem Al Mashrekh, UAE Ambassador to Austria, reviewed the UAE's Abrahamic Family House project, which includes a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, highlighting the values shared by Judaism, Christianity, and islam, while preserving the unique character of each faith through a cultural centre that exemplifies the mutual respect and understanding that bring together their followers.

In his speech, Al Mashrekh underscored the UAE's efforts to promote peace and tolerance globally and its policy of embracing openness and dialogue and condemning discrimination and extremism. He also stressed that the UAE is home to over 200 nationalities, evidencing its status as a unique model of coexistence.