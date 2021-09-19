UrduPoint.com

UAE Embassy In Vienna Organizes Seminar On Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE Embassy in Vienna organizes seminar on climate change

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Vienna organised a seminar, entitled, "Climate Change Challenges and Initiatives," which comes in line with the UAE’s keenness to support regional and international initiatives aimed at halting climate change by reducing emissions and increasing the efficiency of clean and renewable energy, as part of the launch of the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050.

During the virtual seminar, Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria, delivered a speech via video conferencing on the UAE’s role in the global efforts to address climate change, noting the country has achieved many successes in the environmental field and relevant multilateral cooperation, such as its hosting of the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE was also the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement and commit to reducing emissions across all economic sectors, he added.

During the conference, Al Musharrakh presented the UAE’s initiatives and projects aimed at reducing the impact of climate change, most notably those related to clean and renewable energy, in addition to an Emirati project that aims to produce hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance.

The participants of the session included Helmut Hojesky, Head of Climate Policy Coordination Department of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Qais Bader Al Suwaidi, Director of the Climate Change Department of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Jürgen Streitner, Head of Department of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Department for Environmental and Energy Policy, Hana Al Hashimi, Head of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Christoph Scharff, Management board ARA AG and Zainab Al Ali, Head of Outreach & Stakeholder Relations at Masdar, who discussed climate-related challenges and the initiatives of the UAE and Austria to counter climate change, in addition to potential opportunities for cooperation.

They also highlighted the distinguished overall relations between the two countries, as well as the importance of coordinating to protect the environment and address climate change.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Vienna Paris Alliance Austria Chamber Commerce All Agreement

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

36 seconds ago
 IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

52 seconds ago
 UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

16 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&# ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&#039; tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.