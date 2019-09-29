UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of the Emirates’ at National Geographic

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates has recently screened exclusive excerpts from its upcoming landmark documentary series 'History of the Emirates' at the National Geographic headquarters in Washington DC, in association with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and producer Atlantic Productions.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Emirati commentator on Arab affairs, and featuring Hana Makki, Head of Documentary at Image Nation Abu Dhabi; Peter Magee, Head of Archaeology at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Eissa Yousef, Director of the Department of Excavation and Archeological Sites at Sharjah Archeology Authority.

Narrated by academy Award winner Jeremy Irons and produced by BAFTA-winning Atlantic Productions, the three-part international series uses state-of-the-art CGI technology, 360-degree camerawork and incredible archaeological footage to depict the ancient history and the rich heritage of the UAE - spanning over 125,000 years and culminating with the formation of the union in 1971.

In her welcome remarks, Dana Al Marashi, Head of Cultural Diplomacy at the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC, said, "History of the Emirates is a very special production which highlights the extraordinary journey our people have made.

Our story spans thousands of years, from humble beginnings, to the union of seven emirates just under 50 years ago, to the ultra-modern nation we are today, leading the way in education, culture and innovation, including our endeavours into space."

Eissa Yousef said, "This documentary is an important milestone for the UAE, and brings our remarkable and diverse past to life through archaeological discoveries from some of the region’s most historic sites. Showing the series globally will introduce viewers to the story of unseen civilisations in never-before-seen detail, and will help us share the UAE’s message of tolerance with the world."

The event was attended by leaders, archaeologists and professionals from National Geographic, Meridian International Center, United States Department of State, Smithsonian Institute, Georgetown University and several other education, government and business organisations.

The three-part international cut will air globally on National Geographic this year. A five-hour local documentary series, also presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and produced by Atlantic Productions, will screen weekly across UAE and regional tv channels this Autumn.