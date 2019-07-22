UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Launches Relief Project In Nepal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE Embassy launches relief project in Nepal

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Kathmandu has launched a relief project to assist those affected by the floods in Nepal, which destroyed possessions and killed many people.

Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal, supervised the distribution of food baskets funded by a grant from Sharjah Charity International, in cooperation with a number of Nepalese MPs.

The project involved the distribution of 500 food baskets in the districts of Sarlahi, Rautahat and Bara.

The UAE Embassy in Nepal, which was the first to respond and offer aid to those affected by the floods, is implementing humanitarian and charity aid projects around Nepal, especially in remote areas that have not received enough aid from other government and international organisations.

