UAE Embassy Organises Discussion On Protecting Children's Rights In Bahrain

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE Embassy organises discussion on protecting children’s rights in Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, has expressed his pleasure with the ongoing cultural cooperation between the UAE Embassy in Manama and several local Bahraini entities, which led to strengthening relations between the two countries.

He commended the participation of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), in coordination with the embassy, along with Bahrain's Ministry of Labour and Social Development and National Childhood Committee, in organising a video conference on protecting children’s rights.

The UAE celebrated Emirati Children's Day on 15th March, under the slogan, "The Right to Play", Al Nahyan said, noting that since the establishment of the country in 1971, it has prioritised children and their rights and adhered to all relevant international conventions.

The session discussed related laws, services and projects aimed at protecting children’s rights, as well as initiatives that support children’s rights and development and ways of raising awareness of the needs of children and the challenges they face in light of ongoing digital transformation and the rise in cybercrimes.

Lulwa Al Awadhi, Legal Advisor at the SCMC, said that the UAE has prioritised children and their rights since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who issued Federal Decree Law No. (1) of 2003 establishing the SCMC.

The SCMC is the only Emirati authority whose statute stipulates that one of its functions is to submit reports directly to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, including recommendations on children’s rights, Al Awadhi explained, adding that its initiatives have exceeded its geographical limitations and are being carried out in many countries, including Jordan, Yemen and Somalia.

