UAE Embassy Participates In Arab-Austrian Cultural Season

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:45 AM



VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The UAE Embassy in Austria participated in a cultural celebration organised by the Arab League mission in Austria in cooperation with the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the slogan "Austria and Arab Countries: A Cultural Partnership & An Extended History."

The celebration was held on the occasion of the launch of the Arab-Austrian Cultural Season 2020, which aims to strengthen friendship between Austria and Arab countries.

During the event, Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrekh, UAE Ambassador to Austria, highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural ties and pointed out that building bridges of cultural communication is one of the key objectives of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He also praised the strong relations between the UAE and Austria while noting the former’s keenness to build ties based on communication and reinforce bilateral, regional and international relations with other countries since the nation’s founding.

Musical groups from Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Morocco performed during the ceremony, which was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions and senior officials from Arab and foreign countries and representatives of international organisations.

Alongside embassies of other Arab countries, the UAE Embassy in Austria presented local Emirati dishes, dates, and coffee and held a photo exhibition.

Director-General for International Cultural Relations at the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, Ambassador Teresa Indjein, expressed her happiness at the activities of the Arab-Austrian Cultural Season 2020.

