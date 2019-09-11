UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Sponsors Breast Cancer Fundraiser In Washington, DC

Wed 11th September 2019

The UAE embassy in Washington, D.C. participated for the third time as an official sponsor of the Susan G. Komen annual More Than a Pink Walk, which kicked off on September 7th, bringing together thousands of walkers in support of the fight against breast cancer

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The UAE embassy in Washington, D.C. participated for the third time as an official sponsor of the Susan G. Komen annual More Than a Pink Walk, which kicked off on September 7th, bringing together thousands of walkers in support of the fight against breast cancer.

The UAE embassy’s participation in the More Than a Pink Walk underscores broader efforts in the UAE to support medical research, promote healthy lifestyles, and advance global public health outcomes in partnership with leading organisations in the US and worldwide.

In addition to fielding a team of race participants, embassy staff, along with Emirati students in the US, welcomed race participants at a hospitality tent to showcase Emirati culture and traditions.

"It is an honour and a privilege for the UAE Embassy to participate in this great event to help raise awareness of breast cancer and enhance care," said Shaima Gargash, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.

C., in opening remarks before the race.

"Today, we celebrate survivors of breast cancer and honour those who have lost the battle. In their memory, we look to the future to a time when fewer family members and friends are taken by this terrible disease."

The Susan G. Komen More Than a Pink Walk is the world’s largest fundraising and educational event on breast cancer and includes more than 140 events around the world, with over one million participants each year. Proceeds from the race go towards the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s breast cancer screening, treatment, research and training initiatives, as well as its health education programmes.

