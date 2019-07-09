UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Sponsors Competition For 'People Of Determination' In Switzerland

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

The UAE Embassy in Switzerland sponsored a sporting competition for People of Determination in Switzerland, which took place on 7th July with the participation of over 1,300 athletes, as part of the embassy’s Year of Tolerance initiatives

BERN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Switzerland sponsored a sporting competition for People of Determination in Switzerland, which took place on 7th July with the participation of over 1,300 athletes, as part of the embassy’s Year of Tolerance initiatives.

The event was attended by international athletes, with many being European and international champions, as well as by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Nuaimi, Charge D’Affaires at the UAE Embassy, several Swiss officials, and economic, political and media figures.

Sheikh Ahmed and members of the embassy participated with the athletes in many sporting activities.

The event’s presenter thanked the embassy on behalf of its organisers and praised the role of the UAE and its diplomatic missions in many areas, especially in supporting sporting events for people of determination.

Marcus Gerber, President of the BlueSport Foundation, also thanked the UAE, represented by the embassy, for its participation and for sponsoring the event.

Sheikh Ahmed delivered a speech that highlighted the UAE’s tolerance and its role in promoting its values.

