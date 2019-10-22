UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Supports Economic Empowerment Of Women In Nigeria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE Embassy supports economic empowerment of women in Nigeria

The UAE Embassy in Nigeria has inaugurated the Women’s Empowerment Initiative, funded by Sharjah Charity International, to train 100 Nigerian women in vocational skills in the Nigerian capital Abuja

ABUJA, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Nigeria has inaugurated the Women’s Empowerment Initiative, funded by Sharjah Charity International, to train 100 Nigerian women in vocational skills in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Named the "Vocational Training Programme", the 40-day programme was inaugurated by Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria; Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs; and a number of Nigerian officials, as well as the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to Nigeria.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al Taffaq said that the economic empowerment of women is a key pillar of the UAE’s foreign aid strategy, backed up by the UAE’s pledge to continue supporting efforts to promote gender parity and equality.

He emphasised that the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has contributed significantly to strengthening the status of women in the UAE and enabling them to assume leadership positions in the country.

Farouq, in turn, praised this initiative, which will enable Nigerian women to fight poverty by integrating them into the business community as productive members.

She also thanked the UAE government for its support of Nigerian women and contributions to alleviating the suffering of 100 families in Nigeria through this initiative, pointing to the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Nigeria.

