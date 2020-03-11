UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy To Facilitate Return Of Emirati Citizens From Saudi Arabia

Wed 11th March 2020

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citizens from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that it is coordinating with the Kingdom to arrange for the return of Emirati citizens.

The Embassy noted that it coordinated with UAE national carriers Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways and Saudi national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate flights for the next 72 hours according to the announced schedule.

It commended in this regard the notable cooperation shown by officials of the national carriers in question.

The UAE Embassy also expressed its appreciation to Saudi authorities for their support in facilitating these measures in light of precautions undertaken by the Kingdom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

