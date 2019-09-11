UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Embassy To Sponsor Third Edition Of ‘Peace Marathon’ In Rome

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE Embassy to sponsor third edition of ‘Peace Marathon’ in Rome

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Italy will sponsor the third edition of the Rome Half Marathon Via Pacis.

The Peace Marathon will take place on 22nd September 2019, in the Italian capital, Rome, with the participation of around 7,000 people from over 40 countries. The event aims to promote the values of integration, peace, coexistence, human fraternity and inter-faith dialogue, under the framework of the Year of Tolerance.

The UAE’s sponsorship of the event was announced during a press conference held at the historic Ara Pacis Stadium in Rome, with the participation of Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, and Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome, along with senior Italian officials and journalists.

During the press conference, Al Shamsi thanked the marathon’s organisers, who welcomed the participation of the UAE. He also praised the strong historic ties between the UAE and Italy, noting that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan visited Rome and the Vatican in 1951.

He added that Year of Tolerance began with the visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, to Abu Dhabi, where they signed the Human Fraternity Document, which aims to promote community relations, build bridges of communication and compassion between peoples, and combat extremism.

Raggi thanked Al Shamsi for the UAE's participation in the event.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Marathon Rome Virginia Italy September 2019 Church Event From

Recent Stories

Netanyahu to Meet Russian Defense Minister During ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court acquits seven life sentence accused ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Asia Pacific Joint Group discuss progres ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Tech firm extends Nano Tubes to invest in ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's young media professionals arrives in Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Industry Minister Praises Rebounding Trade ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.